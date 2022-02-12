SAN FRANCISCO (NEXSTAR) — While the 2022 version of the Super Bowl will feature “Joe Brrr,” Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has a long way to go before he’s on the level of “Joe Cool.” Legendary quarterback Joe Montana won four Super Bowl titles in 14 years with the 49ers.

With a Super Bowl win, Burrow could join Montana and another Joe (Namath) in an exclusive class: starting quarterbacks who’ve won a college national championship and Super Bowl title.

23 years after his last Super Bowl win, Montana sat down with Jarrett Payton to reflect on his incredible career. The hall of famer says the one big game moment he’d elevate above all others is throwing a touchdown to John Taylor late in the game to ultimately win Super Bowl 23.

“As a kid in my backyard, I did it thousands of times. You know, I used to make my neighbor dive for the ball,” Montana recalled.

Interestingly enough, that 1989 game was the last time the Bengals played in the Super Bowl. Montana and the 49ers beat Cincinnati twice in the NFL’s biggest game helping to establish a San Francisco dynasty in the 1980s.

Montana credit his success in the pocket to his competitive drive.

“Winning isn’t as important as losing is devastating,” Montana noted. “Winning is what you’re expected to do and that’s what I expected to do.”

Joe Montana speaks with Jarrett Payton as part of Nexstar Media Group’s “Legends of the Big Game” special. (NEXSTAR)

It certainly helped to have a world-class receiver like Jerry Rice to play alongside. Montana labeled Rice’s ability “phenomenal” and said there’s no way to explain the impact he had on the game. Montana noted Taylor could’ve been a top-notch receiver if he wasn’t on the same field as Rice noting he often “felt sorry” for his number two receiver.

The dynasty with Montana at the helm came to an end with Steve Young waiting in the wings and an elbow injury that sidelined “Joe Cool” for almost the entire 1991-92 seasons. Montana was dealt to Kansas City in 1993.

Montana showed he still had plenty left with the Chiefs, making the Pro Bowl his first year when Kansas City made it all the way to the AFC title game in 1993 for the first time since winning the Super Bowl in 1970. Montana led the Chiefs back to the playoffs the following season before retiring.

These days, he spends his time investing in start-ups through his firm Liquid 2 Ventures. In the video above, Montana talks with Payton about the parallels between the business world and the football field.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)