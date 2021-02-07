Digital Exclusive: Local dietitian offers “Big Game” food alternatives

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF) In this 7News digital exclusive, Caroline Peters speaks with Wheeling Hospital clinical dietitian, Brittany Link.

Link walks us through what a balanced diet should look like for those wishing to eat a healthier diet.

“To make healthier food choices, you need to make healthy eating easier on you. Eliminate unhealthy snack foods from your house like candies, sodas, chips and try to replace those with healthier alternatives, like low-fat yogurts, vegetables, fruits, nuts seeds.”

When it comes to the Big Game, Link suggests substituting your favorite snacks with healthier alternatives.

“Always try to have healthy snack options available, like fruits, vegetables, popcorn, pretzels are even a good option. But the other thing is, you can always replace foods like chicken wings with baked chicken tenders, you know, you can replace your French fries with baked potato wedges.”

Link suggests those who wish to better food decisions to visit www.myplate.gov. The site replaces the old food pyramid with a more modern approach to healthy eating.