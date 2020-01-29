Family searching for mystery man who gifted 11-year-old with Mahomes jersey at Arrowhead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — A Missouri family is looking to thank the mystery man who helped make the Chiefs AFC Championship game one to remember.

Eleven-year-old William Medley said while he was at his first ever Chiefs game, a man gifted him with a Patrick Mahomes jersey.

“I didn’t know what was happening. We were just about to grab food and go back to our seats and then I got a jersey,” William said.

He said the man approached him and his father while they were looking for something to eat. But after buying him the jersey, he quickly left.

“I would like to talk to him again and just tell him what it meant to my son, just the life skill of being kind to strangers, that was probably the most important thing,” said Matt Medley, William’s father.

The stranger’s kind gesture isn’t stopping with this one family.

Lisa Cox, a volunteer cashier at an Arrowhead Stadium’s pro-shop, said the man has been consistent, working to make memories for kids this football season.

“He said, ‘You know? I think I’m going to do something different this season. I have a lot of this Chief stuff already at my house, and I think I’m going to find a kid who’s never been to a game, each game, and get him jersey,'” Cox said.

Cox projected at least 12 children have benefited from the stranger’s kind act.

“It was a father with two sons that were twins, and the father was so overwhelmed, and the two kids were so excited,” she said of one instance. “There was a mom and her little girl that came in. It’s something that touches your heart every time it happened.”

The Medley family say they want to tell the man thank you again, not just for the gift, but for the important life lesson.

“Thank you so much. If I could do anything to repay you, I would,” William said.

“I was definitely happy and excited that it was able to teach my son two things: one, that Arrowhead Stadium has the best fans in the country, and the fact that my son saw a complete stranger do something kind for him, that’s not something you see every day,” Matt said.

Matt said this was his son’s first game day experience at Arrowhead. He’s hoping to create a father-son tradition.