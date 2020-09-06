The Big Reds 2-0

STEUBENVILLE, OHIO. (WTRF) – The Big Reds take the field looking to go 2-0 on the season , while the Tigers are looking to bounce back after last weeks loss to Martins Ferry.



It’s Shadyside off to the quick start … Rhys Francis to Jacob Visnic for a big gain…he is ruled down by contact.



That sets up a 1st and goal and Wyatt Reiman will punch it in and it’s 7-0 Shadyside.

They would take that 7-0 to the half as the Big Red band play their halftime show.

second half now the Tigers on the move again Rhys Fracis goes deep and look at this cathc by Mason VanNest.



Later it’s Francis to Jacob Visnic in the end zone for the score making the score 13-0 Shadyside>>

But the Big Reds not done Brayson Roth pics up the first down.



Later Jake Heatherington goes deep and finds Ray-Ray Pettigrew in the end-zone and the Big Reds are on the board It’s now 13-7.



Things looking up for Bellaire, Then Big Colt Sechrest gets outside and he is gone For the touchdown ..The PAT is no good and we are tied at 13.

Shdyside ball but Francis is picked off by Sechrest ..He come out of nowhere …That’s a pick 6 and the Big Reds are now up 20-13.



Then it’s the victory formation as they run out the clock and go on to win to go 2-0 on the season.