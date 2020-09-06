High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College
https://www.wtrf.com/high-school-football-previews/

The Big Reds 2-0

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STEUBENVILLE, OHIO. (WTRF) – The Big Reds take the field looking to go 2-0 on the season , while the Tigers are looking to bounce back after last weeks loss to Martins Ferry.


 It’s Shadyside off to the quick start … Rhys Francis to Jacob Visnic for a big gain…he is ruled down by contact.


 That sets up a 1st and goal and Wyatt Reiman will punch it in and it’s 7-0 Shadyside.
They would take that 7-0 to the half as the Big Red band play their halftime show.

second half now the Tigers on the move again Rhys Fracis goes deep and look at this cathc by Mason VanNest.


 Later it’s Francis to Jacob Visnic in the end zone for the score making the score 13-0 Shadyside>>
But the Big Reds not done Brayson Roth pics up the first down.


Later Jake Heatherington goes deep and finds Ray-Ray Pettigrew in the end-zone and the Big Reds are on the board It’s now 13-7.


Things looking up for Bellaire, Then Big Colt Sechrest gets  outside and he is gone     For the touchdown ..The PAT is no good and we are tied at 13.

Shdyside ball but Francis is picked off by Sechrest ..He come out of nowhere …That’s a pick 6 and the Big Reds are now up 20-13.


 Then it’s the victory formation as they run out the clock and go on to win to go 2-0 on the season.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

High School Football Previews

More High School Football Previews

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter