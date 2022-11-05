BELMONT COUNTY, OH (WTRF)–Ohio high school football playoffs continue with round two.

Last week Bellaire beat the Northmor Golden Knights 54-27.

They host once again facing Worthington Christain.

Worthington Christian is coached by former Steeler Jeff Hartings and former Bellaire quarterback Chad Magistro.

Ray Ray Pettigrew started things off for Bellaire and scored the first touchdown.

Drew White led his team to victory scoring three touchdowns for the Big Reds.

Bellaire beat Worthington 42-15.

They will take on Nelsonville-York next week.