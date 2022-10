BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF)– The Bellaire Big Reds host the Northmor Golden Knights for OHSAA playoffs.

The Big Reds would get on the board quickly.

Ray Ray Pettigrew scored for Bellaire.

For the second straight week, Pettigrew and the Big Reds have scored on the opening play.

At halftime the Big Reds lead 28-7.

Bellaire kept their lead in the second half and went on to win 54-27.