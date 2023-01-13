MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)– The John Marshall Monarchs hosted the Brooke Bruins on Friday.
The Monarchs were coming off of a win on Wednesday, where they beat the Bellaire Big Reds 74-58.
While the Bruins were on an unfortunate five-game losing streak.
The Bruins scored first and kept their lead.
At the end of the 1st, Brooke led 10-2.
Peyton Toepher had twenty-two points for Brooke and Leyton Toepher followed with nineteen.
Nate Kimball scored sixteen points for the Bruins.
John Marshall’s Cody Hartman led the Monarchs with nineteen points.
The Bruins defeated the Monarchs in overtime 69-61.