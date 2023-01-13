MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)– The John Marshall Monarchs hosted the Brooke Bruins on Friday.

The Monarchs were coming off of a win on Wednesday, where they beat the Bellaire Big Reds 74-58.

While the Bruins were on an unfortunate five-game losing streak.

Friday night high school basketball 🏀

John Marshall host Brooke. It’s almost game time. We’ll have the highlight later this evening.@WTRF7News @JMHSMonarchs @BrookeCounty pic.twitter.com/QHRxmhRfPy — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) January 14, 2023

The Bruins scored first and kept their lead.

At the end of the 1st, Brooke led 10-2.

End of the 1st-

Plenty of missed opportunities on offense from both teams. Foul shots made up the majority of the points scored here so far.

10-2 Bruins lead. @WTRF7News @BrookeCounty @JMHSMonarchs pic.twitter.com/6J14xpQRfj — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) January 14, 2023

Peyton Toepher had twenty-two points for Brooke and Leyton Toepher followed with nineteen.

Nate Kimball scored sixteen points for the Bruins.

John Marshall’s Cody Hartman led the Monarchs with nineteen points.

The Bruins defeated the Monarchs in overtime 69-61.