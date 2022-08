(WTRF)– Brooke opens their season on the road Friday at Ripley.

The Bruins strike first as Breslin Sperringer throws the first of four touchdowns in the game for a 7-0 lead.

The Bruins defense gets the ball back, Garrett Moore with the interception.

A 14-7 game, Sperringer to the air again.

This time finding Anthony Bachinski for a 21-7 lead.

Sperringer throws for 189 yards and four scores in the Bruins 49-6 win.

The Bruins will host Indian Creek next Thursday in their home opener.