BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF)–Going on 100 years strong.

The Bridgeport Bulldogs beloved Perkins Field was celebrated Friday for a century full of games, performances, and of course memories.

What better way to celebrate this milestone than with a reunion!

The stands were filled with Bulldogs of the past, present, and future.

Band alumni joined the current marching band in a preshow performance.

Past coaches were honored and led the team through a tunnel of graduated players.

The oldest dating back to the class of ‘58.

Perkins Field was named after Luther Perkins, a former principal at Bridgeport High.

He held that position from 1911 to 1926.

At the game, memories were shared about Principal Perkins and the legacy he left behind.

His great granddaughter, Cinda Perkins Hoover and her husband, stood in his honor.

During halftime it was a blast from the past.

Players from each decade marched onto the field and stats from their time playing for the dogs was shared.

To close out an unforgettable night, the Bridgeport Bulldogs beat Trinity Christian 60-21.