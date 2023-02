MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)–The Cameron Dragons took on the Oak Glen Golden Bears on Monday.

The Bears are coming off a win against Weir.

While the Dragons fell to Morgantown on Friday.

Oak Glen scored first and got an early lead, but the Dragons came back fired up.

Ashlynn Van Tassell led Cameron with 21 points and 16 rebounds.

Behind her waws Kenzie Clutter with 13 points.

The Dragons came out on top 78-38.