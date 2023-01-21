OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)– The West Liberty Hilltoppers took on the Wheeling Cardinals in the, “Battle for Wheeling.”

The Cards are on a four-game winning streak, while the Hilltoppers have won their last three conference games.

West Liberty v. Wheeling University🏀

At halftime the Hilltoppers are up by one point, 36-35.

We’ll see what happens in the second half. @WTRF7News @WLU_Hoops @WU_WBB pic.twitter.com/cCZm6iqwBP — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) January 21, 2023

End of the 3rd and Wheeling takes the lead. Lauren Calhoun scores in the final seconds of the period to make it 52-49.@WTRF7News @WU_WBB @WLU_Hoops pic.twitter.com/5ZYBOajDeA — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) January 21, 2023