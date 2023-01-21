OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)– The West Liberty Hilltoppers took on the Wheeling Cardinals in the, “Battle for Wheeling.”
The Cards are on a four-game winning streak, while the Hilltoppers have won their last three conference games.
by: Ashley Kaiser
Posted:
Updated:
by: Ashley Kaiser
Posted:
Updated:
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)– The West Liberty Hilltoppers took on the Wheeling Cardinals in the, “Battle for Wheeling.”
The Cards are on a four-game winning streak, while the Hilltoppers have won their last three conference games.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now