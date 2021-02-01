The Cardinals Take Down The Mountain Lions

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – After coming off a big win Saturday, the Cardinals played host to the Mountain Lions at McDonough Center on Monday night.

Lily Ritz had an outstanding game Saturday and she wasted no time putting up points for her team against the Mountain Lions.

The Cardinals were in the drivers seat for the majority of the game, finished the on top 34-31.

Wheeling University went on to win 69-60. Up next for the Cardinals they are on the road to West Virginia Wesleyan College for a match up on Wednesday at 5 p.m.