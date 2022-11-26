(WTRF)–In Ohio High School football playoffs, Steubenville Big Red is fighting for a spot in the OHSAA State Championship against the undefeated Cincinnati Wyoming Cowboys.

The game took place in Columbus at Historic Crew Stadium for D4 semifinals.

The Cowboys got on the board first with a field goal kicked by Carter Rummer.

In the second quarter, Spencer Ostovich would carry for Steubenville, and they would take the lead 6-3.

At halftime the Cowboys lead 13-7.

Steubenville’s run in playoffs came to a close.

The Cowboys advance to the state championship.

Final score 32-20.