OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)– The undefeated Wheeling Park boys basketball team hosted the 8-0 Dover Tornados.

At halftime the Patriots were trailing right behind the Tornadoes 28-20.

The Patriots struggle to make easy shots and quickly fell further behind Dover.

Park’s Aiden Davis left the game due to an injury and did not return.

Park is struggling to get points on the board. Dover is up 47-26 at the end of the 3rd.

Dover kept their lead and put an end to Wheeling Park’s winning streak.

Final score 61-38 Dover.

Up next Park will take on University on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m.