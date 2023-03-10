KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)– For the Class “A” State semifinals the No. 1 seed Cameron Dragons battle against the No. 5 Webster County Highlanders.

The Highlanders put a pause on Cameron’s offense causing them to have a scoreless second period. However, the Dragons came back hungry after the half and earned 37 total points.

Webster was led by Sydney Baird who scored 40 total points, three which were triples.

Ashlynn Van Tassell racked up 24 points and 21 rebounds.

She fought for a basket late in the 4th which got the Dragons the win.

Cameron heads to the championship for a third consecutive season with a comeback victory over Webster County 54-51.

Coach Holly Pettit says the Dragons are a third quarter team and that made all the difference in this game.

Definitely not our girls’ best game. To go scoreless in the second quarter is something that we’re not proud of but that happened and Kudos to Webster for getting us off our game a little…a lot of respect for Sydney Baird and the Webster team. You know she’s a tough basketball player. Two games in a row we had guards that put up 40 points on us but honestly, I think my girls played defense the best that they could. Holly Pettit, Cameron Head Coach

I mean we were down in the first half and building that back up…the energy on our bench was insane. Our student section was awesome. Getting that momentum and coming back and winning that I mean were up here now. Kenzie Clutter, 15 points and 6 assists

The tip-off is on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. against No. 2 Tucker County.

Class A semifinals:

Cameron v. Webster County

At the end of the 1st the Dragons are up 17-11.

A. Van Tassell leads with 6 points. @WTRF7News @chsladydragons pic.twitter.com/T0z91aXGA7 — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) March 10, 2023

A. Van Tassell is being held up on offense by E. Taylor.

Webster County pulls ahead at the half 25-17.

S. Baird leads with 17 points. @WTRF7News @chsladydragons pic.twitter.com/E8tpFFNp8F — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) March 10, 2023

A. Van Tassell gets one in the net and the Dragons take the lead 51-50 with 22 seconds left. @WTRF7News @chsladydragons pic.twitter.com/Qz9bMTmjsN — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) March 10, 2023