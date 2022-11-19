MARSHALL COUNTY. W.Va. (WTRF)– The Dragons hosted Doddridge County and not only could they earn a spot in the state semifinals.

A win would push their record to 12-0, something no Cameron team had ever done.

It wouldn’t be High School football playoff in West Virginia without some snow.

The weather played a big role in the flow of the game.

Welcome to Dragon Stadium 🏈❄️

It’s a little chilly out here in Cameron. #playoffs @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/zm1JDgz0NX — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) November 19, 2022

It’s time for the second half.🏈

14-0 Doddridge. Cameron will start with the ball to kick off the 3rd. @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/VQvIF5o51N — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) November 19, 2022

The Cameron Dragon’s undefeated season came to a close. They finished 11-1.

Doddridge will advance to the state semifinals and face the number one seed, James Monroe.