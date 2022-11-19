MARSHALL COUNTY. W.Va. (WTRF)– The Dragons hosted Doddridge County and not only could they earn a spot in the state semifinals.
A win would push their record to 12-0, something no Cameron team had ever done.
It wouldn’t be High School football playoff in West Virginia without some snow.
The weather played a big role in the flow of the game.
The Cameron Dragon’s undefeated season came to a close. They finished 11-1.
Doddridge will advance to the state semifinals and face the number one seed, James Monroe.