MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)–It’s week one of the WVSSAC football playoffs.

The 10-0 Cameron Dragons and host 6-3 Tyler Consolidated.

These two met in the regular season, Cameron winning 21-7.

The Dragons were trying to avoid what happened last year, as the number one seed when they were beat by 16th seed Gilmer County.

Cameron got on the board in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Colson Wichterman handed it off to Payton Neely.

TOUCHDOWN CAMERON🏈

#7 Payton Neely brings it in for the Dragons. 14-0 CHS@WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/XRWKBap89Y — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) November 12, 2022

Neely charged into for a Dragon touchdown. That put the score 14-0 Cameron.

The Knights wouldn’t give up.

Brady Strode carried for Tyler and put six on the board.

The Knights score with 3:39 left in the 3rd Q.

14-6 Dragons lead.@WTRF7News — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) November 12, 2022

In the fourth quarter, Wichterman made a long pass to the endzone and met Burkett.

4th Q⏰

The Dragons lead 14-6.

The rain isn’t letting up and neither are these players.@WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/Q5p7w5yOqT — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) November 12, 2022

The Dragons win 20-6 and advance to game two of playoffs.

They’ll host Doddridge next week.