MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)–It’s week one of the WVSSAC football playoffs.
The 10-0 Cameron Dragons and host 6-3 Tyler Consolidated.
These two met in the regular season, Cameron winning 21-7.
The Dragons were trying to avoid what happened last year, as the number one seed when they were beat by 16th seed Gilmer County.
Cameron got on the board in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Colson Wichterman handed it off to Payton Neely.
Neely charged into for a Dragon touchdown. That put the score 14-0 Cameron.
The Knights wouldn’t give up.
Brady Strode carried for Tyler and put six on the board.
In the fourth quarter, Wichterman made a long pass to the endzone and met Burkett.
The Dragons win 20-6 and advance to game two of playoffs.
They’ll host Doddridge next week.