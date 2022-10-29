OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)– It’s the battle for Wheeling.

Wheeling University men’s soccer faced West Liberty University.

Wheeling has taken the first four matches against the Hilltoppers.

Wheeling University v. West Liberty ⚽️

The final game of the regular season.

AND the Regan brother go head-to-head! I’ll have updates throughout the game. @WTRF7News @WU_M_Soccer @WLU_MSoccer pic.twitter.com/9fGGzyQvJu — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) October 29, 2022

West Liberty was fighting for a playoff spot.

The game took place at West Family Athletic Complex.

It was tied 0-0 at halftime.

The Cardinals score in the second half, Armando Loynaz shot on the penalty.

Wheeling University led 1-0.

The Hilltoppers will come from behind, score two goals in the last twenty minutes of the game.