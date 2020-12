WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Mountaineers faced the Jayhawks in a match up of top seven teams. The Mountaineers looked good in the first half, Sean McNeil was on fire. He gave the mountaineers a one point lead at the break 36-35.

The second half was a different story, the Jayhawks went on to lead by 22 and went onto win by 14, 79-65. That dropped the Mountaineersto 7-2 overall and 1-1 in the Big 12.