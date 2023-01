BELMONT COUNTY, OH (WTRF)– The Bruins travel to the ‘Hangar’ to face the Union Local Jets on Tuesday night.

This was a non-conference game.

Brooke is 5-6 overall and Union Local is 9-6 overall.

The Bruins got ahead quickly in the 1st period.

Leighton Toepher led the Bruins with 25 total points.

At the end of the 1st, the Bruins were up 18-15.

Brooke’s #30 swished a triple to make it 29-24 Bruins. @WTRF7News @brooke_boys — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) January 25, 2023

At halftime the score was 31-29 Jets.

The Bruins put up a good fight in the second half, but the Jets wouldn’t back down.

Union Local defeats Brooke 63-60.