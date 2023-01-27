OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)– The Central Catholic Maroon Knights are the defending West Virginia state high school hockey champions.
#3 Central battled #6 Charleston on Friday.
The Chiefs gave the Knights a good fight. They put up three goals to take the lead in the first period.
Then Payton Hildebrand got another goal for the Knights.
Central trailed behind the Chiefs 3-2.
Central pulled ahead early in the third period.
Then Ethan Taylor scored two goals in under a minute.
CCHS took the lead 8-6.
The Maroon Knights advance to semifinals. On Saturday they’ll face Morgantown at 7:45 p.m.