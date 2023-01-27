OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)– The Central Catholic Maroon Knights are the defending West Virginia state high school hockey champions.

#3 Central battled #6 Charleston on Friday.

The WV state hockey tournament is happening all weekend long at WesBanco Arena. The Maroon Knights are the defending champs. Captain Payton Hildebrand says they're ready for the challenge. @WTRF7News @CCHSKnights1865 pic.twitter.com/aDp6dORTW7 — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) January 28, 2023

#6 Charleston v. #3 Central

On the power play, Hildebrand gets one in the net to start things off.

1-0 CCHS. @WTRF7News @CCHSKnights1865 pic.twitter.com/AWiEjTFLiK — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) January 28, 2023

The Chiefs gave the Knights a good fight. They put up three goals to take the lead in the first period.

Then Payton Hildebrand got another goal for the Knights.

Central trailed behind the Chiefs 3-2.

CCHS ties it up right before the break.

#11 Cooey takes the shot from #62 Vitlip’s pass behind net.

End of the 2nd period, 5-5.@WTRF7News @CCHSKnights1865 pic.twitter.com/8hErCrvFo1 — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) January 28, 2023

Central pulled ahead early in the third period.

Then Ethan Taylor scored two goals in under a minute.

CCHS took the lead 8-6.

The Knights get the win 9-6.

Cooey gets MVP with two goals and two assists.@WTRF7News @CCHSKnights1865 pic.twitter.com/Eg9xvm0D9E — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) January 28, 2023

The Maroon Knights advance to semifinals. On Saturday they’ll face Morgantown at 7:45 p.m.