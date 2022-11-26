(WTRF)–West Virginia High School football playoffs continue, and Wheeling’s very own Central Catholic Maroon Knights fight for a spot in the state championship.

The Mavericks jumped on the board in the first quarter, Layton Dowdy passed to Eli Allen for a James Monroe touchdown.

They found themselves in the endzone again in the second quarter.

The Knights stood scoreless heading into halftime but would score in the fourth quarter.

James Monroe won 27-7 and will take on Williamstown in the Super Six.

That takes place next week at Wheeling Island Stadium.