OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Central Catholic Knights continue to conquer their competition. Up next, they take on James Monroe for Class A Semifinals.

The Knights are 10-1, beating Wahama last week 48-14. In total Central’s offense has 426 touchdown points.

Lorenzo Ferrera is leading the team in touchdowns and accounts for about half of their total. While the Mavericks are the number one seed, they’re 12-0 coming off a win against Greenbrier West.

Head Coach Mike Young says they have their work cut out for them but feels they’re peaking at the right time.

“Expectation is always high for us and we like that. We love the post season. We love getting into it because we feel we can make some noise…you know we’re hoping we just go out and block and tackle and execute the way we are supposed to. There is a little bit of a chip on our shoulder because the last couple of years we were close but didn’t finish the big dance and that’s our goal this year. This will put the icing on the cake.” Mike Young, Head Coach, Wheeling Central Maroon Knights

He says their strategy is to come out of each practice a better player and team, they’ll continue to drill fundamentals in preparation for game day.

The Knight are ready to battle but they won’t go down without a fight. Game day is on Friday at 4 p.m.