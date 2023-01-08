WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF)– With the OVAC Cheering Championships right around the corner, squads are buckling down and perfecting their routines.

The Wheeling Central Catholic Maroon Knights are no exception.

Senior Anna Hester says her squad is full go until they hit the mat.

“Everyone sees a snip bit of what we do. They don’t see us in the gym six days a week…tumbling…and throwing girls in the air.” “It’s a whole different world when you go into competition.” Anna Hester, Wheeling Park cheerleader

You can find Jocelyn Waterhouse at center mat.

She is a sophomore and is primary known for her outstanding tumbling ability.