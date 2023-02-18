BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF)– At the ‘Hangar’ the Union Local Lady Jets host the Barnesville Shamrocks for the OHSSA East District sectional championship.

Sectional Championship 🏀

The Barnesville Shamrocks battle the Union Local Jets.

End of the 1st, 16-10 Jets.@WTRF7News @ULGirlsHoops @BHSGoRocks pic.twitter.com/RgEJLZPzDw — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) February 18, 2023

The Lady Jets got their foot in the door early on.

In the 1st, Torre Kildow scored 10 points for Union Local, 16-10.

Halftime⏰

Barnesville trailed behind Union Local in the 1st. Now the Lady Jets pull ahead with a 34-18 lead.

#21 Kildow leads Union Local with 19 points. @WTRF7News @ULGirlsHoops @BHSGoRocks pic.twitter.com/EtOgP99sEE — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) February 18, 2023

The Union Local Lady Jets are sectional champs. They took down Barnesville 63-30. 🏆

UL advances to play in the district semifinals on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

The site has yet to be determined.

Congratulations Union Local!@WTRF7News @ULGirlsHoops pic.twitter.com/UMbBnlHYZP — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) February 18, 2023

The Lady Jets kept their lead to defeat the Shamrocks 63-30.

Kildow led UL with 32 points and R. Vinskovich followed with 21.

Next, they’ll advance to the district semifinals. Which takes place on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

The site has yet to be announced.