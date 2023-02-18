BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF)– At the ‘Hangar’ the Union Local Lady Jets host the Barnesville Shamrocks for the OHSSA East District sectional championship.
The Lady Jets got their foot in the door early on.
In the 1st, Torre Kildow scored 10 points for Union Local, 16-10.
The Lady Jets kept their lead to defeat the Shamrocks 63-30.
Kildow led UL with 32 points and R. Vinskovich followed with 21.
Next, they’ll advance to the district semifinals. Which takes place on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
The site has yet to be announced.