BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF)–The Union Local Lady Jets prepare for the Ohio high school regional semifinals, where they will battle the Wheelersburg Pirates on Wednesday.

Now the Lady Jets are used to winning, we have seen them dominate the Ohio Valley, only falling once this season to Wheeling Park.

All eyes are on these young ladies to see if they will make it back to the OHSAA Final Four.

Along with that expectation, a target is placed on their back.

Senior Emily Kellaway says the pressure doesn’t faze her and her teammate.

She says their focus and determination comes from their coaching staff who set the bar high in practice.

Hear how they’re preparing for the tough competition on 7New at 10 p.m. @WTRF7News @ULGirlsHoops pic.twitter.com/gERUHu2Elp — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) February 28, 2023

We’re really focusing on our defense and locking in on some of their strengths, trying to slow that down and just play together as a team. There’s a couple of girls who have a quick release. They shoot quick and they want to run the ball fast. So, we want to kind of run at our own pace and slow them down. I think that would really get into their heads and they’d have to play to their weaknesses, and I think that it can benefit us. Emily Kellaway, Senior Union Local Lady Jet

Coach Tolzda says this is a tough regional tournament to play in.

Wheelersburg holds a hefty winning record and on the other side of the bracket it isn’t any easier.

I think we’re prepared, playing good teams that we played in our schedule. These guys are good. When you get to this point in Ohio regionals everybody is good. So, we are going to have to kick our game up. We’re going to have to lock down and play defense. That’s what we’ve done all year. Scooter Tolzda, Union Local Lady Jets head coach

He says they’ve got to bring their a-game for the entire 32 minutes.

The regional semifinals will tip off at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Logan High School.