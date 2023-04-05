BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF)– The Bellaire Lady Reds battled the Wheeling Central Catholic Lady Knights on Wednesday.
Central dominated their competition with a final score of 14-1.
The game ended in the 5th inning.
by: Ashley Kaiser
Posted:
Updated:
BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF)– The Bellaire Lady Reds battled the Wheeling Central Catholic Lady Knights on Wednesday.
Central dominated their competition with a final score of 14-1.
The game ended in the 5th inning.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now