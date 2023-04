WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)– The Wheeling Park Lady Patriots brought their A-game on Thursday.

In just five innings Park scored eleven runs and only allowed the St. Clairsville Red Devils one.

Delaney Randolph led the Patriots from the mound.

She also rocked it on offense with a single, triple, and two RBI.

Final score 11-1 Wheeling Park.