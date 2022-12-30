WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF)– The Central Catholic Maroon Knights hosted the Shadyside Tigers on Friday.

The Tigers got on the board first but the Maroon Knights quickly found their way in for a score.

At the end of the 1st, the Tiger led 19-18.

The Knights pulled ahead in the 2nd period.

At halftime they led 37-3.

Jeremy Ratcliffe put up fourteen points for Wheeling.

Troy Anthony managed to score nineteen and Quinton Burlenski led the Maroon Knights with twenty-six points.

Wheeling Central beat the Shadyside Tigers 82-61.