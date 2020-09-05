The Monarchs Take Down The Red Riders

STEUBENVILLE, OHIO. (WTRF) – Tonight marked the debut for Weir head coach Frank Sisinni. The Red Riders facing a John Marshall team they beat 28-7 last year in Moundsville.

Tonight, was definitely a perfect night for some football.

The game match up was the John Marshall Monarchs, vs. Weir High Red riders

The Monarchs offense came out hot, scoring in the first quarter Nate Menendez on the carry and takes it into the endzone for a touchdown. Making the score 6-0 Red Riders.

Dalton flowers is a power house when it comes to running the ball, he’s on the carry for the monarchs and runs out of bounce.

Anthony DiMatteis faked a hand off and carried the ball down the right side to the two yard line gaining 12 yards on that play.

The Monarchs came back for revenge after last season and dominated their first game against the red riders, they ended the game with a win.

Next week, Weir will visit Frankfort while JM hosts Preston County. I’ll be back later with Hedgesville and Brooke, back to you Scott.