BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Mountain East Conference and South Atlantic Conference have formed a football scheduling alliance, MEC Commissioner Reid Amos announced on Tuesday morning in a joint release by the conference offices. The scheduling alliance is for the 2025 and 2026 football campaigns.

In a historic partnership, the football member institutions from both conferences will fill available non-conference dates with a focus on travel distance and competitive balance. In addition to providing quality non-conference matchups, the collaboration will ensure that every team in each conference will be able to complete a full 11-game regular season schedule.

Both conferences will have 11 football members beginning in 2025, making a non-conference scheduling agreement between the conferences a natural fit.

“We look forward to this football scheduling partnership with the South Atlantic Conference in 2025 and 2026 as we expect a series of exciting matchups,” said MEC Commissioner Reid Amos. “Our conferences are highly competitive NCAA Division II leagues, and we anticipate that this partnership will be mutually beneficial to the SAC and the MEC.”

South Atlantic Conference Commissioner Patrick Britz added the following about the partnership between the two leagues.

“The SAC is thrilled to reach this agreement with the Mountain East Conference,” said (SAC) Commissioner Britz. “As two of the stronger football conferences in NCAA Division II, we feel this ‘outside the box’ idea will ensure full and competitive schedules for all our football teams.”

Mountain East Conference football members in 2025 include: Alderson Broaddus, Charleston, Concord, Fairmont State, Frostburg State, Glenville State, Notre Dame College, West Liberty, West Virginia State, West Virginia Wesleyan and Wheeling.

South Atlantic Conference football members in 2025 include: Anderson, Carson-Newman, Catawba, Emory & Henry, Lenoir-Rhyne, Limestone, Mars Hill, Newberry, Tusculum, UVA Wise and Wingate.