The Ohio Valley reacts to Pirates closer, Vasquez, sexual allegations

Reactions continue to roll in….as more is learned about the charges facing Pirates closer Felipe Vasquez.

The Pirates organization is releasing only one standard statement.

In the Ohio Valley, professionals in the sexual assault prevention field….say it’s all too common among sports heroes and famous people.

At the Tri-County Help Center, they say sports figures and celebrities sometimes use their fame and power in negative ways.

And they say, young people who look up to them….can fall prey to that….being flattered by their attention.

Often times with sports figures or people of power, they have a sense of entitlement sometimes. Michele Helms- Tri County Help Center

The Pirates organization have advised their people to make no comment, but Manager Clint Hurdle says he had to speak to the team.

He said it has stirred up a lot of emotions among the players.

And do we connect and support our way through those emotions. How do we continue to find ways to improve and hold ourselves to a high standard. Clint Hurdle -Pirates Manager

Vasquez has been denied bail.

State Police say there are multiple sex-related charges.

Some of the most serious ones being statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor and several other related charges which are felonies. PA State Police

Back at Tri-County Help Center, they say young women need to realize that a sexual relationship with an adult does not mean they’re special….or loved.

It means they’re a crime victim.

Don’t trust them by their appearance or that stature or because they’re famous. You know you really have to be aware and look for the signals and the signs. And if something happens, come forward please. Michele Helms- Tri County Help Center

Clint Hurdle says the Pirates have to move on and finish out the season, weathering the storm.

I think at the end of the day, the fact that we’ve gone through the storm together, and now, how are we going to get on the other side of it together. Clint Hurdle -Pirates Manager

The victim, in this case, was 13 at the time of the incidents.

Vasquez’s attorney told reporters that any statement he’d make at this point would be premature.