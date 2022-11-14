OHIO COUNTY W.Va. (WTRF)–Wheeling Central Catholic face Wheeling Park at WesBanco Arena.  

Last season Park went 5-14 and Central finished 10-8.  

The Patriots got on the board first. Team captain, #18 team Gian Degenova assisted from the point.

Central Catholic and Wheeling Park

#17 Kaden Schnarr scored the first goal of the game.

Wheeling Park led 1-0.

Central’s #44 Landon Jaquay would bring the Knights up, scoring from the slot.

Jaquay tied the game 1-1.

#79 Logan Pielech would close two goals for the Knights.

He put one in net and Central took the lead.

#25 Luke Simonetti went one on two.

He beat them and knocked one in for Wheeling Park, 2-2.

Cooper Abraham brought it around net and Payton Hildebrand finished the job.

3-2 Patriots.

Wheeling Park went on to win 6-3.