OHIO COUNTY W.Va. (WTRF)–Wheeling Central Catholic face Wheeling Park at WesBanco Arena.

Last season Park went 5-14 and Central finished 10-8.

The Patriots got on the board first. Team captain, #18 team Gian Degenova assisted from the point.

Central Catholic and Wheeling Park

#17 Kaden Schnarr scored the first goal of the game.

Wheeling Park led 1-0.

Central’s #44 Landon Jaquay would bring the Knights up, scoring from the slot.

GOAL CENTRAL!🏒

#44 Jaquay ties the game 1-1 @WTRF7News — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) November 15, 2022

Jaquay tied the game 1-1.

#79 Logan Pielech would close two goals for the Knights.

He put one in net and Central took the lead.

#25 Luke Simonetti went one on two.

GOAL PARK!🏒

#25 Simonetti takes it all the way in to tie the game 2-2.@WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/NLdoc73EMV — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) November 15, 2022

He beat them and knocked one in for Wheeling Park, 2-2.

Cooper Abraham brought it around net and Payton Hildebrand finished the job.

3-2 Patriots.

Wheeling Park went on to win 6-3.