OHIO COUNTY W.Va. (WTRF)–Wheeling Central Catholic face Wheeling Park at WesBanco Arena.
Last season Park went 5-14 and Central finished 10-8.
The Patriots got on the board first. Team captain, #18 team Gian Degenova assisted from the point.
#17 Kaden Schnarr scored the first goal of the game.
Wheeling Park led 1-0.
Central’s #44 Landon Jaquay would bring the Knights up, scoring from the slot.
Jaquay tied the game 1-1.
#79 Logan Pielech would close two goals for the Knights.
He put one in net and Central took the lead.
#25 Luke Simonetti went one on two.
He beat them and knocked one in for Wheeling Park, 2-2.
Cooper Abraham brought it around net and Payton Hildebrand finished the job.
3-2 Patriots.
Wheeling Park went on to win 6-3.