BELMONT COUNTY. OH (WTRF)– The Wheelersburg Pirates blew out Heath in round one of OHSAA playoffs 59-0.
While the Shamrocks battled Piketon 21-14.
Barnesville has yet to lose a game. They stand 11-0 overall.
Barnesville host Wheelersburg for game two.
The Pirates got on the board first scoring just minutes into the game.
Landon Hutchinson was the ball carrier.
The Shamrocks wouldn’t stay down for long.
Quarterback C.J. Hannah scored Barnesville’s first touchdown of the night.
At halftime Barnesville lead 24-21.
The Pirates came back eager and sail ahead quickly.
Wheelersburg won 55-31 and gave Barnesville their only loss of the season.
Up next the Pirates will face Harvest Prep for round three.