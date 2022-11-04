BELMONT COUNTY. OH (WTRF)– The Wheelersburg Pirates blew out Heath in round one of OHSAA playoffs 59-0.

While the Shamrocks battled Piketon 21-14.

Barnesville has yet to lose a game. They stand 11-0 overall.

Barnesville host Wheelersburg for game two.

The Pirates got on the board first scoring just minutes into the game.

Landon Hutchinson was the ball carrier.

The Pirates start things off. 7-0 Wheelersburg 8:04 left in the 1st Q.@WTRF7News — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) November 4, 2022

The Shamrocks wouldn’t stay down for long.

Quarterback C.J. Hannah scored Barnesville’s first touchdown of the night.

At halftime Barnesville lead 24-21.

The Pirates came back eager and sail ahead quickly.

The Shamrocks trail behind the Pirates 34-31. 1:52 left in the 3rd Q.@BarnesvilleFB @BurgFball — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) November 5, 2022

Wheelersburg won 55-31 and gave Barnesville their only loss of the season.

Up next the Pirates will face Harvest Prep for round three.