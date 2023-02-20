BRADENTON, FL. (WTRF)–For the Pittsburgh Pirates it was their first day of spring training on Monday.

The team kicked off the franchise’s 137th season with a full team practice in Bradenton Florida.

Andrew McCutchen is back in the black and gold after he signed with the Pirates this offseason.

All eyes are on the veteran as he enters his 15th season in the league.

The club has grown, Pirates Manager Derek Shelton says their young line up of players shows great potential and after day one he’s pleased.

The Pirates will have their first Grapefruit League game on Saturday.