The Ron Mauck OVAC Wrestling Tournament returns to Wheeling

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) You may notice a little more traffic in town than usual. That’s because the OVAC Wrestling tournament’s taking place and will last for the next two days.

It’s the largest high school conference tournament in the state of West Virginia and it’s returned to the Friendly City. Athletes are here at the WesBanco Arena for the 68th Ron Mauck OVAC Wrestling Tournament. There are around 42 teams and almost 500 athletes in town this weekend to compete.

Marketing Director for Visit Wheeling, Olivia Litman says they’re happy to have the tournament back and all the visitors that came along with it.

I mean, this has been important for our city for so long, so I think that the biggest effects were felt last year when it didn’t happen. So, this year, I mean you can see and just watch pass this window. It’s been nonstop since yesterday and the economic impact from that is huge. You’re going to see the effects of it all over town, down at Center Market, all the way up possibly to the Bridge Tavern is going to be crowded all weekend. It’s going to be a great weekend and we love having it back. Olivia Litman, Marketing Director for Visit Wheeling

Large sports tournaments not only bring new people to the area, but they also help keep all the wonderful businesses Wheeling has to offer running.

Litman says don’t forget to stop at the Visitors’ center to find the best restaurants and shops in the area to enjoy while you’re here.