BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF)– Not only were the Shamrocks battling for the milk bucket, but they were also looking for their first 10-0 season since 2006. Both teams already knew they will be playing next week in the postseason.

The Shamrocks hosted the Union Local Jets for their annual backyard showdown.

The Jets got on the board first. Carter Blake rushed for a Union Local touchdown.

It was 6-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Barnesville’s CJ Hannahs tied things up with a big rush in for a score.

TOUCHDOWN Shamrocks!🍀

7:19 2nd Q Rocks lead 7-6 @WTRF7News — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) October 21, 2022

At halftime the Jets led 13-7 but in the third quarter the Rocks came out running.

CJ Hannahs found himself back in the end zone.

The Shamrocks took the lead 14-13.

The Shamrocks are victorious. The final score was 29-26.

Both teams will host next week for playoffs.