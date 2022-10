(WTRF)– The Toronto Red Knights traveled to Barnesville Friday to face the Shamrocks.

I’m in Barnesville tonight!🏈🍀

The Shamrocks are ready to rock.

Stay warm everyone. @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/KPOnHKK1kQ — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) September 30, 2022

The Shamrocks started off strong and scored just minutes into the first quarter.

It didn’t take long for them to pull ahead.

Start of the 2nd Q

Barnesville TD and the kick is good. The Rocks are up 14-0.@WTRF7News @BHSGoRocks — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) September 30, 2022

Toronto tried to fight back but sloppy mistakes caused Barnesville to intercept their pass and score on a kick return.

TD Barnesville. #8 CJ with a 61 yard rush for a score. 28-0 Rocks @WTRF7News — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) September 30, 2022

At halftime Barnesville lead 35-0.

The final score 62-0.