WHEELING, W.VA. – The Wheeling Parks and Recreation Department has teamed up with the Highlands Sports Complex and Wheeling Park High School Basketball to host The Shootout in the Valley slated for June 18-19 at the Highlands Sports Complex, 225 McCormick Way, Triadelphia.

Wheeling’s Director of Parks & Recreation Rochelle Barry explained 16 high school boys basketball teams from throughout the region will be competing in the tournament.

“The three organizations had previously hosted their own version of this tournament, so we decided to partner and pull all of our resources to make an even better tournament experience,” she said, noting the group hopes to add a girls tournament to The Shootout in the Valley next year. “I’ve enjoyed working with Ricky Moore of the Highlands Sports Complex and Michael Jebbia and Ryan Young of the Wheeling Park High School basketball program to put this event together. JR Battista’s knowledge and efforts have also been invaluable. I’m looking forward to some good roundball competition this weekend.”

Barry said teams will play two games on Saturday and two games on Sunday. Saturday games will be played at 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday games will be at 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

The tournament schedule for the first round of games is as follows:

1 p.m. – Court 1 – East Fairmont vs Shadyside

1 p.m. – Court 2 – Wheeling Park vs Harrison Central

1 p.m. – Court 3 – Monroe Central vs Brooke

1 p.m. – Court 4 – Massillon Jackson vs. Weir

2 p.m. – Court 1 – Linsly vs. Nelsonville-York

2 p.m. – Court 2 – Wheeling Central vs John Marshall

2 p.m. – Court 3 – Zanesville vs Bellaire

2 p.m. – Court 4 – Magnolia vs Mount Lebanon

Costs to attend the tournament are as follows: adult weekend pass – $10; student weekend pass – $6; adult daily admission – $6; student daily admission – $4; kids under 12 – free.

For more information about The Shootout in the Valley, contact the Department of Parks and Recreation at (304) 234-3641.