The SSAC Announced New Cheer Modifications That Will Change The Sport Drastically

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The WVSSAC announced the new modifications for the 2020 cheerleading season.

There will be NO stunting for the entire season, including all competitions, and games. Cheerleaders must be spaced out to ensure social distancing on the court, field, and sideline.

That isn’t all, the open portion of regional and state competitions will be reduced to a maximum of 2:00. Technical cheer will remain the same.

Now that cheerleaders are not able to stunt, there are changes in the score sheet, jumps will be an additional five points. The Dance sections of a routine will now be scored out of 10 instead of eight. Tumbling will now be scored out of 10 instead of seven. Finally eliminating 10 points for partner stunts and pyramids.

With coaches and cheerleaders having to adapt to these new rules, cheerleading is going to be looking a little different in West Virginia.

This is a developing story. Stay with 7News for updates.