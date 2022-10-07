(WTRF)–Central had a big win last week over Mount View 53-8 to improve to 5-0 on the season.
They currently hold the number two spot in the Class A playoff ratings.
The Maroon Knights hosting the 3-4 Martins Ferry team that snapped a four-game losing streak last week with a win over Indian Creek.
Wheeling Central faced Martins Ferry at West Family Stadium.
In the first quarter, Ayden Ludolph cranks it out for Lucey but it’s intercepted by Lorenzo Ferrera.
He rushed all the way to the 47-yard line.
Wheeling Central went on to win 60-22.
Coming up next week for Central they host Carrick back at Wheeling University while Ferry visits Fisher Catholic.