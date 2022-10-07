(WTRF)–Central had a big win last week over Mount View 53-8 to improve to 5-0 on the season.

They currently hold the number two spot in the Class A playoff ratings.

The Maroon Knights hosting the 3-4 Martins Ferry team that snapped a four-game losing streak last week with a win over Indian Creek.

Wheeling Central faced Martins Ferry at West Family Stadium.

Riley Watkins scores the 1st TD of the evening. Knights are up 7-0.@CCHSKnights1865 @WTRF7News @WCCHSFootball — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) October 7, 2022

In the first quarter, Ayden Ludolph cranks it out for Lucey but it’s intercepted by Lorenzo Ferrera.

He rushed all the way to the 47-yard line.

Wheeling Central went on to win 60-22.

Coming up next week for Central they host Carrick back at Wheeling University while Ferry visits Fisher Catholic.