BELMONT COUNTY, OH (WTRF)– The Union Local Lady Jets now stand 14-0 after beating the Bellaire Big Reds 71-30.
The Lady Jets are coming off of a very successful season, where they found themselves in the West Virginia High School Final Four.
by: Ashley Kaiser
Posted:
Updated:
by: Ashley Kaiser
Posted:
Updated:
BELMONT COUNTY, OH (WTRF)– The Union Local Lady Jets now stand 14-0 after beating the Bellaire Big Reds 71-30.
The Lady Jets are coming off of a very successful season, where they found themselves in the West Virginia High School Final Four.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now