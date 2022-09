JEFFERSON COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF)– Edison host the Woodward Polar Bears on Saturday.

The Wildcats pounce at the Polar Bears and score early on.

Edison v. Woodward🏈

Wildcats are quick to lead. 14-0 8:40 left in the 1st Q. @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/tKQCnA6HZY — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) September 3, 2022

Edison’s offense was unstoppable.

At the end of the 1st quarter the Wildcats lead 28-0.

They go on to win 42-0.