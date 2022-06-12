Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – Before jumping to the championship scoring, Wheeling Park’s Campbell Koegler picked up a hole and one in the junior circuit on Crispin’s Hole 2 on a Par 3. How about that?!

Bryan Myers has won the event twice and captured the most recent Kalkreuth title. He shot a 64 and will tee off at 1:20 PM Sunday.

Ryan Bilby, the Marshall University golfer, is tied at 64. His tee time is also 1:20 PM on Sunday.

The defending champion and former West Liberty golfer Howie Peterson is also tied at the top at 64. He tees off at 12:50 PM Sunday.

Joey Seabright is another 2 time champion and the current Linsly golf coach. He is just one stroke back and shot a 65 on the day.

Also something pretty nifty; George Templin converted an Eagle and his playing parter Mike Wetzel; a Birdie, on hole 16.

“I didn’t really make much. I had a lot of putts within 6 feet for birdie and lot of putts that could’ve fell from the outside of ten feet, but, can’t complain much shooting 64, you know?,” Ryan Bilby said.