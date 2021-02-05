Third Period Comeback Gives Oilers 3-2 Win

WHEELING, W.Va. – The Wheeling Nailers put together two strong periods against the Tulsa Oilers on Friday night, but unfortunately, the visitors saved their best for last. Alex Brooks and Danny Moynihan scored third period goals for Tulsa, who erased a 2-1 deficit for a 3-2 road win at WesBanco Arena. Lawton Courtnall and Cody Sylvester were the goal scorers for the Nailers.



Brad Drobot and Mike McKee dropped the gloves off the opening face-off and that got the Nailers some big time energy out of the gate. Wheeling tallied the lone goal of the first period at the 2:47 mark on an odd-man rush. Patrick Watling started the play in his own zone, as he sprung Joshua Winquist and Lawton Courtnall on a 2-on-1 break. Winquist delivered a perfect saucer pass to Courtnall, who buried a one-timer from the right side.



The Oilers tied the scoring during the first minute of the middle frame, as Garret Cockerill tossed a wrist shot through a screen, finding the twine from the center point. The Nailers regained their lead at the 8:05 mark with another odd-man rush. Patrick McNally spun a backhand pass through the slot to Cody Sylvester, who slammed a one-timer into a wide open cage from the bottom of the right circle.



The game slipped away from Wheeling in the third period, as Tulsa scored both goals, while killing off a penalty and holding a 12-5 advantage in shots. Alex Brooks notched the equalizer, when he blasted home the rebound of Adam Pleskach’s initial shot from the top of the left circle. Then, with 12:09 left on the clock, Danny Moynihan roofed Pleskach’s centering feed for his second goal in as many nights. The Nailers struggled to muster up chances in the end, as the Oilers skated away on top, 3-2.



Devin Williams got the win for Tulsa, as he made 18 saves on 20 shots. François Brassard turned aside 19 of 22 shots in his Wheeling debut, but got saddled with the defeat.



The Nailers will visit the Indy Fuel on Wednesday.