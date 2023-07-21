WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Being selected to the OVAC All-Star game is a high honor. For the Ferrera Family, this will be their third time experiencing it.

Dating back to 1963, Larry Ferrera Jr. was the first of his name to play in the game back when the format was much different. In talking to him, he described the game as being much rougher and different in a number of ways, and still remembers losing by just a few points.

Fast-forward to 1990, and his son Larry Ferrera III made the game himself. Despite losing the game itself 48-0, Ferrera III had nothing but great things to say about his experience, including a meeting with the then-coach of Notre Dame, Lou Holtz.

In the present day, it is his son, Lorenzo’s turn for the spotlight. After a near-2,000 all-purpose yard season with 34 touchdowns, it is no surprise that his name was selected.

So when Lorenzo does step onto the field Saturday night at Wheeling Island Stadium, he will be representing the third generation of his family to do so, with two proud former all-stars watching from a far…

To watch the game, you can stream it live on WTRF.com to listen to Scott Nolte’s call of the game beginning at 7 p.m..