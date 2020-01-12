Three Millionth Fan Highlights Nickelodeon Night

WHEELING, W.VA-The Wheeling Nailers welcomed their three millionth fan in team history on Saturday night, as part of a terrific crowd of 3,972 fans at WesBanco Arena. Unfortunately, the result on the ice didn’t go the home team’s way. Yushiroh Hirano tallied Wheeling’s lone goal in a 6-1 setback at the hands of the Fort Wayne Komets.

The Nailers outshot Fort Wayne, 15-12 in the first period, but found themselves behind, 3-0. The Komets opened the scoring with a power play goal, as Anthony Petruzzelli redirected Drake Rymsha’s feed in the low slot. Brady Shaw netted the second tally for the visitors, intercepting a pass for a tap-in at the top of the crease. The third marker also came off a turnover, resulting in Jermaine Loewen cashing in from the left side.

Fort Wayne added to its lead in the late stages of the middle frame. Gage Torrel flipped a pass into the slot for Petruzzelli, who swept in his second tally of the evening.

Olivier Galipeau and Rymsha tacked on two more goals for the Komets, before Yushiroh Hirano ended Fort Wayne’s shutout bid in the last minute of the game, by banging in the rebound of Blake Siebenaler’s initial shot.

Cole Kehler backstopped the victory for the Komets, as he turned aside 38 of the 39 shots he faced. Alex D’Orio made 28 saves on 34 shots in the loss for Wheeling.

