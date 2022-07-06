WASHINGTON, Pa. – The Windy City ThunderBolts scored three runs in the fifth inning and held on to snap and eight-game skid and salvage a game in the weekday series against the first-place Washington Wild Things, 4-3. Washington remains in first place in the West Division entering Thursday’s day off.

The Wild Things scored the first run of the game on a Nick Ward home run in the bottom of the first. It was Ward’s 13th homer of the year and first since June 22. It also served as his 40th run batted in of the season and gave Washington an early lead.

It lasted until the top of the third, when the Bolts got on the board for the first time on a book-rule, RBI double by Bren Spillane to tie things at 1-1. Windy City added three in the fifth highlighted by a book-rule double by Brian Fuentes and a Jake Boone RBI triple, on which he scored on an error.

Washington got two, one on a sac fly and one an error, in the sixth, but didn’t manage to come up with more, dropping to 32-16 on the season. Windy City’s win snaps an eight-game skid, the Bolts’ longest of the season.

Garrett Christman got the win with 5.2 innings of three-run ball. Hayden Pearce suffered the loss and Layne Schnitz-Paxton got his seventh save for the ThunderBolts.

The Wild Things turn their attention to a weekend series with Joliet at Wild Things Park that begins with the series opener on Italian Heritage Night Friday with a post-game fireworks show.