SHADYSIDE, OHIO (WTRF)- The 3-3 Shadyside Tigers hosted the 5-2 Frontier Cougars in Shadyside’s first playoff game of the season of Friday.

The Tigers came out with a quick start when Rhys Fransis connected with Mason VanNest for the touchdown, putting Shadyside on the board first. VanNest then took it to the house, 65 yards for the score. The Tigers went on to win big 48-14.