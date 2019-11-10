Tigers cruise to a 63-8 victory in round one of playoffs

SHADYSIDE, OHIO (WTRF)- The Shadyside Tigers hosted Willow Woods Symmes Valley in Region 27 of playoffs at Fleming Field. The Tigers had a great offensive start. Rhys Francis hands the ball to #25 Wyatt Reiman for the 2 yard score, making it 7-0 Shadyside. Rhys Francis then handed the ball to Reiman who goes 11 yards for another Shadyside touchdown to end the 1st, making it 21-0 Shadyside.

In the 2nd quarter, Francis connected with Sam Merryman for a 43 yard Shadyside touchdown, making the score 28-0, in favor of the Tigers. The Tigers would cruise to a 63-8 victory. The Tigers will take on Newark Catholic next Saturday in round two of playoffs.